Head-To-Head Comparison: DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) versus DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DynTek has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DynTek and DoorDash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 2 8 11 1 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DoorDash has a consensus price target of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.69%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than DynTek.

72.7% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A DoorDash -14.51% -14.94% -10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DynTek and DoorDash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DoorDash $4.89 billion 4.61 -$468.00 million ($2.42) -23.98

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash.

Summary

DoorDash beats DynTek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

