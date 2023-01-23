Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $350.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

Abiomed Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abiomed by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 287,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Abiomed by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Abiomed by 6,034.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,927 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 356.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 78,787 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.51.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

