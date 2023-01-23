Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Target Price at C$228.50

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$228.50.

PDRDF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDF stock opened at C$207.75 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of C$164.11 and a 1-year high of C$227.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$196.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$188.18.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.