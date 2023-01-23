Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $25.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.46 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

