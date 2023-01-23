Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $30.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

