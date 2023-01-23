TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $12.80 Average PT from Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

TPVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.33 million, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 822.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

