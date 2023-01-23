Comparing DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & RXO (NYSE:RXO)

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSV A/S and RXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $29.00 billion 1.26 $1.78 billion N/A N/A RXO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than RXO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DSV A/S and RXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 2 5 0 2.71 RXO 0 9 4 0 2.31

RXO has a consensus target price of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.60%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 6.89% 22.96% 10.50% RXO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DSV A/S beats RXO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

(Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.