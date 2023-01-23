Short Interest in GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Rises By 18.0%

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

GUD Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of GUDHF stock opened at C$5.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.63. GUD has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.33.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

