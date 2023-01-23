AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.43 on Monday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 21.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

