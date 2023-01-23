Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cooper-Standard Price Performance
Cooper-Standard stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.40. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
Featured Articles
