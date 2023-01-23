Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 172.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 86,522 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

DDF opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.0557 dividend. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

