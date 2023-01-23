Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

