Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.96) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

