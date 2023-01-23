Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.3296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

