Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SIG Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIG Group stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. SIG Group has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

