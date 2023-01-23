Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGDDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.61) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.74) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $15.38 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.