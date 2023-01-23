Morgan Stanley Boosts Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 321

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 308 ($3.76) to GBX 321 ($3.92) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 265 ($3.23) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Man Group Price Performance

MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Man Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

About Man Group

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

