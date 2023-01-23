Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €52.82 ($57.41) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.35. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($56.96).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

