Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($257.61) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Volkswagen Trading Up 0.9 %

Volkswagen stock opened at €124.26 ($135.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($212.11). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €134.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

