Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€19.60” Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.30) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €10.36 ($11.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.28 million and a PE ratio of 10.06. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €5.98 ($6.50) and a fifty-two week high of €13.32 ($14.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

