UBS Group Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($45.33) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of SAX stock opened at €50.25 ($54.62) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.44 ($37.43) and a one year high of €72.35 ($78.64). The company’s 50-day moving average is €45.10 and its 200 day moving average is €42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

