Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of DUE stock opened at €35.40 ($38.48) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.74 ($21.46) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($46.30).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

