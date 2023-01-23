Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.20 by Barclays

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.48) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.83) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.61) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.17) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.37) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.58 ($2.80) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.01 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.29). The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

