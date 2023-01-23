HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

ETR HEI opened at €58.60 ($63.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a twelve month high of €68.08 ($74.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €53.93 and a 200 day moving average of €48.83.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

