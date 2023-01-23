Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of SAE opened at €64.36 ($69.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €36.51 ($39.68) and a one year high of €137.40 ($149.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.39 and its 200-day moving average is €57.27.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

