Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Byrna Technologies stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.42. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
