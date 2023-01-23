Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.42. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 68,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.