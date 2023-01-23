Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.42. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 68,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

