CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.83 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

