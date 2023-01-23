Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

