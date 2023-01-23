Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,313,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 1,948,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAHPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

