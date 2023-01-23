Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNNB stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 3.92%.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.