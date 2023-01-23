ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Update

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 15,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,624,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.67 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

