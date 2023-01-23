Robert W. Baird Boosts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered AvidXchange from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.34.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

