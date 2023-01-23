Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target to €33.00

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VLPNY. UBS Group cut shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €29.20 ($31.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €21.30 ($23.15) to €21.50 ($23.37) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Voestalpine Stock Up 0.3 %

Voestalpine stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

