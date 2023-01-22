Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $139,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 540.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,911 shares of company stock worth $25,350,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

