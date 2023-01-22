Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,912 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average of $302.32.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

