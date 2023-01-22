Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $146.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.14, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

