Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

