Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 298 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eaton were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $155.51 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $167.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

