Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,753 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Exelon were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,920,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Exelon by 987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,205,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

