The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after acquiring an additional 744,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day moving average of $302.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

