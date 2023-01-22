The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

