The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Motco raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 46,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Home Depot by 23.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

