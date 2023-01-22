WD Rutherford LLC Buys 8,270 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.