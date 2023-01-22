Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 46,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

NYSE HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.