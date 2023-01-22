Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $142,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $152.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $203.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

