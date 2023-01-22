Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 824 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.
Shares of PANW opened at $146.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average is $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.14, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
