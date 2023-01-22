Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $248.49 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.47.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

