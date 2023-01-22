Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,124 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ITW opened at $226.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.