Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,472 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $220.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 265.72%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.