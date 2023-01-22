Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 175.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 41.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 52.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.50 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.38%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

